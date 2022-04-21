USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training

PHILLIPINE SEA (April 20, 2022) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jehiel Madrelino, from Santa Rita, Guam, assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), treats a simulated casualty during Tactical Combat Casualty Care training, April 21. John P. Murtha is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
