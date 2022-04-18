Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    156th CRG Southern Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 4]

    156th CRG Southern Strike 2022

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group prepare to out process through a personnel deployment function, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, March 18, 2022. The PDF allowed Airmen to verify that all relevant, personal, financial, and medical documentation was in compliance, before leaving for the Southern Strike 2022 held at Gulfport, Mississippi. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 21:30
    Photo ID: 7151210
    VIRIN: 220418-Z-HM700-1001
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 23.65 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CRG Southern Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CRG
    LRS
    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    Southern Strike

