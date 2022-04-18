156th CRG Southern Strike 2022

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group prepare to out process through a personnel deployment function, at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, March 18, 2022. The PDF allowed Airmen to verify that all relevant, personal, financial, and medical documentation was in compliance, before leaving for the Southern Strike 2022 held at Gulfport, Mississippi. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)
