    156th CRG Southern Strike 2022 [Image 3 of 4]

    156th CRG Southern Strike 2022

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cheryl Rivera, an aircraft maintenance specialist with the 156th Contingency Response Group, inspects her M50 gas mask along with her chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective equipment at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, March 18, 2022. The 156th156th Logistics Readiness Squadron ensured all equipment issued to 156th CRG Airmen was serviceable and complete to support their participation in Southern Strike 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 21:30
    Photo ID: 7151209
    VIRIN: 220418-Z-HM700-2003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.69 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th CRG Southern Strike 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CRG
    LRS
    ANG
    PRANG
    PRNG
    Southern Strike

