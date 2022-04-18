156th CRG Southern Strike 2022

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jason Perez, a material management craftsman with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron, reviews an inventory list before issuing chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective equipment to Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, March 18, 2022. The 156th LRS ensured all equipment issued to 156th CRG Airmen was serviceable and complete to support their participation in Southern Strike 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eliezer Soto)

