    165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight [Image 7 of 7]

    165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The 165th Airlift Wing hosted 70 students from the Benedictine Military School JROTC for a familiarization flight on one of our C-130 Hercules aircraft on April 11, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. Two members of the crew that flew the students are graduates of Benedictine Military School — Lt. Col. John Mims, a navigator, graduated in 1989 and Lt. Col. Jack Groover, a pilot, graduated in 1991. The students were given a safety briefing prior to flight and given the opportunity to ask questions about the aircraft and about certain jobs in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Familiarization Flight
    Benedictine Military School

