165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight

The 165th Airlift Wing hosted 70 students from the Benedictine Military School JROTC for a familiarization flight on one of our C-130 Hercules aircraft on April 11, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. Two members of the crew that flew the students are graduates of Benedictine Military School — Lt. Col. John Mims, a navigator, graduated in 1989 and Lt. Col. Jack Groover, a pilot, graduated in 1991. The students were given a safety briefing prior to flight and given the opportunity to ask questions about the aircraft and about certain jobs in the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

