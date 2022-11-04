Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight [Image 4 of 7]

    165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Mims, a navigator with the 165th Operations Group, Georgia Air National Guard, poses with a photo with his son, who is a part of the Benedictine Military School located in Savannah, Georgia on April 11, 2022. Mims was a graduate of the military school in 1989 and his son will graduate in 2022. His son had the opportunity to fly with his dad and his JROTC classmates during a familiarization flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    JROTC
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Familiarization Flight
    Benedictine Military School

