U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Mims, a navigator with the 165th Operations Group, Georgia Air National Guard, poses with a photo with his son, who is a part of the Benedictine Military School located in Savannah, Georgia on April 11, 2022. Mims was a graduate of the military school in 1989 and his son will graduate in 2022. His son had the opportunity to fly with his dad and his JROTC classmates during a familiarization flight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:54 Photo ID: 7150784 VIRIN: 220411-Z-PJ280-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.35 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Wing hosts Benedictine Military School JROTC for familiarization flight [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.