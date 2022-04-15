19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt

Airmen with the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight pose for a photo with students and staff from Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired during an egg hunt at ASBVI, in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. 19th CES EOD Airmen participated in the event by using their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isabell Nutt)

