Master Sgt. Alex Blair, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance exposal technician, shows a student the contents of an Easter egg during an egg hunt at Arkansas School For the Blind and Visually Impaired, in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. 19th CES EOD Airmen participated in the event by using their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isabell Nutt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:03 Photo ID: 7150687 VIRIN: 220415-F-HC995-0006 Resolution: 4768x3172 Size: 1.59 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.