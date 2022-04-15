Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt [Image 1 of 6]

    19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Alex Blair, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance exposal technician, shows a student the contents of an Easter egg during an egg hunt at Arkansas School For the Blind and Visually Impaired, in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. 19th CES EOD Airmen participated in the event by using their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isabell Nutt)

