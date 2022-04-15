19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt

A student from the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired listens to a beeping Easter egg during an egg hunt at ASBVI, in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. Airmen with the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight participated in the event by using their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isabell Nutt)

