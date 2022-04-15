Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt [Image 3 of 6]

    19th CES EOD Airmen lend a hand in ASBVI egg hunt

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A student from the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired listens to a beeping Easter egg during an egg hunt at ASBVI, in Little Rock, Arkansas, April 15, 2022. Airmen with the 19th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal flight participated in the event by using their knowledge of improvised circuitry to create Easter eggs that emit sound. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isabell Nutt)

