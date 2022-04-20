Today, the 70th ISRW members partook in, "Ruck a Mile in Their Shoes," an event hosted by the 70 ISR Wing SAPR Office and supported by the 70th ISRW Community Action Team, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. The event was held to raise awareness and support victims of military sexual trauma.

