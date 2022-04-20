Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruck a mile in their Shoes [Image 9 of 9]

    Ruck a mile in their Shoes

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    Today, the 70th ISRW members partook in, "Ruck a Mile in Their Shoes," an event hosted by the 70 ISR Wing SAPR Office and supported by the 70th ISRW Community Action Team, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. The event was held to raise awareness and support victims of military sexual trauma.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 14:14
    VIRIN: 220420-F-AE629-318
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    This work, Ruck a mile in their Shoes [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAPR
    Maryland
    Fort George G. Meade
    Sexual Assault Prevention and Response
    70th ISRW
    70th Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing

