Today, the 70th ISRW members partook in, "Ruck a Mile in Their Shoes," an event hosted by the 70 ISR Wing SAPR Office and supported by the 70th ISRW Community Action Team, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. The event was held to raise awareness and support victims of military sexual trauma.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 14:14
|Photo ID:
|7150683
|VIRIN:
|220420-F-AE629-262
|Resolution:
|4437x3169
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ruck a mile in their Shoes [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
