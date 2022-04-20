70th ISRW members participated in the, "Ruck a mile in their Shoes," an event hosted by the 70 ISR Wing SAPR Office and supported by the 70th ISRW Community Action Team, at Fort George G. Meade, MD. At the end of the ruck, members provided donated items and took a pledge to step forward to prevent, report and advocate as part of the SAPR Program.

