    $10 million earned, $7 million saved by NEXt Level Rewards members [Image 2 of 2]

    $10 million earned, $7 million saved by NEXt Level Rewards members

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Over $10 million in rewards were earned by NEX customers through the NEXt Level Rewards program since its launch in April 2021. Rewards members also saved an additional $7 million by redeeming benefits such as birthday coupons, $10 sign up bonuses and special scratch off cards. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

