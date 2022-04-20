$10 million earned, $7 million saved by NEXt Level Rewards members

Courtesy Photo | Over $10 million in rewards were earned by NEX customers through the NEXt Level...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Over $10 million in rewards were earned by NEX customers through the NEXt Level Rewards program since its launch in April 2021. Rewards members also saved an additional $7 million by redeeming benefits such as birthday coupons, $10 sign up bonuses and special scratch off cards. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Over $10 million in rewards were earned by NEX customers through the NEXt Level Rewards program since its launch in April 2021. Rewards members also saved an additional $7 million by redeeming benefits such as birthday coupons, $10 sign up bonuses and special scratch off cards.



“As a quality of life enabler for our Navy community, NEXCOM is always looking for ways to provide our patrons with cost-effective products and services to help them save some of their hard-earned paycheck,” said Command Master Chief Dayna Winn, Command Master Chief, Navy Exchange Service Command. “The NEXt Level Rewards program allows NEX patrons to keep more money in their pockets in addition to saving an average of 20% when they shop their NEX, where every day is tax free. On behalf of NEXCOM’s worldwide workforce, it is an honor to serve our Navy Warfighters and military families.”



Once enrolled in the NEXt Level Rewards program, customers will receive a $5 rebate for every 250 points earned monthly on all qualifying purchases. Customers receive one point for every dollar spent. Rebates are sent to members in the form of a NEX e-gift card.



It is free to enroll in the NEXt Level Rewards program, and can be done either online or in store. Once enrolled, a phone number is all that is needed at checkout to receive credit for purchases. Purchases made online will automatically earn rewards. In the past year, 600,000 customers have enrolled in the program.



In celebration of NEXt Level Rewards’ first anniversary and NEXCOM’s 76th birthday, there will be additional savings and rewards. Seventy-six members who enrolled in the program between Nov. 1, 2020 and Apr. 30, 2021, will be randomly selected to win a $100 NEX e-gift card. All Reward members will receive double points through Apr. 23, and will receive a $10 e-gift card for every 250 points earned. Additionally, all members will receive an exclusive coupon for $20 off any purchase of $75 or more, valid Apr. 28 – 30.



More information on the NEXt Level Rewards program can be found at mynavyexchange.com/nextlevelreward