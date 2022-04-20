TF 57 Change of Command

220420-N-YD132-1190 - NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 20, 2022) - Capt. Luke Patterson, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 57, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony, April 20, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. TF 57 conduct missions in support of maritime operations to ensure security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Frost)
Task Force 57 Holds Change of Command
