Task Force 57 Holds Change of Command

220420-N-YD132-1188 - NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 20, 2022) Capt. Luke Patterson, left, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 57, left, and Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, center, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, salute the ensign during a change of command ceremony for TF 57, April 20, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. TF 57 conducts missions in support of maritime operations to ensure security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Frost)

Capt. Kim DaCosta-Azar relieved Capt. James Johnston, as commander of Task Force (TF) 57, April 20, during a ceremony at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



As a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) task force, TF 57 provides maritime patrol and reconnaissance support across the U.S. 5th Fleet region.



Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, deputy commander of NAVCENT and U.S. 5th Fleet, presided over the ceremony.



“The Desert Sharks of Task Force 57 have been and continue to be our eyes and ears in the skies across the region, continuing to apply innovation, flexibility and a can-do attitude to each mission,” said Bailey.



During Johnston’s tenure from July 2020 to April 2022, TF 57 provided maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft coverage for U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces, and the International Maritime Security Construct. The team was also integral during NAVCENT’s support for Operation Allies Refuge last year.



“I challenged our staff, empowered you to lead and mentor, and demanded roles beyond your job description,” Johnston said while addressing task force personnel at the ceremony. “You thrived and achieved remarkable mission success both on and off duty. In short, I challenged the Desert Sharks to be excellent and you did just that.”



Johnston is now slated to serve as the director of the Maritime Operations Center at U.S. 2nd Fleet.



DaCosta-Azar assumes command of TF 57 after serving as a military advisor to the U.S. State Department.



“Maritime patrol reconnaissance forces are always at the ready,” said DaCosta-Azar. “I promise that we will continue to deliver in force.”



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.