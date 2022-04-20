TF 57 Change of Command

220420-N-YD132-1188 - NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 20, 2022) Capt. Luke Patterson, left, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 57, left, and Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, center, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, salute the ensign during a change of command ceremony for TF 57, April 20, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. TF 57 conducts missions in support of maritime operations to ensure security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Frost)

