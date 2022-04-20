Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF 57 Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    TF 57 Change of Command

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220420-N-YD132-1188 - NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (April 20, 2022) Capt. Luke Patterson, left, outgoing commander of Task Force (TF) 57, left, and Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, center, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, salute the ensign during a change of command ceremony for TF 57, April 20, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. TF 57 conducts missions in support of maritime operations to ensure security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachary Frost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 09:38
    Photo ID: 7150162
    VIRIN: 220420-A-LN610-1188
    Resolution: 3605x2403
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 57 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TF 57 Change of Command
    TF 57 Change of Command
    TF 57 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 57 Holds Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT