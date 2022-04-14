Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron mix a solution to create cement during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2022. Though RADR training involves the entirety of the 8th CES, pavements and heavy equipment Airmen are responsible for operating and maintaining heavy construction equipment; constructing, maintaining and inspecting concrete and asphalt runways, aircraft parking aprons and roads; and designing demolition projects to include placing and detonating explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

