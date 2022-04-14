Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair [Image 6 of 10]

    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment Airman cuts a bag to create cement during Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2022. Though RADR training involves the entirety of the 8th CES, pavements and heavy equipment Airmen are responsible for operating and maintaining heavy construction equipment; constructing, maintaining and inspecting concrete and asphalt runways, aircraft parking aprons and roads; and designing demolition projects to include placing and detonating explosives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7149931
    VIRIN: 220414-F-SQ280-0095
    Resolution: 5694x3796
    Size: 16 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolf Pack
    Red Devils
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    RADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT