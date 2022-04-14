Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair [Image 7 of 10]

    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ferdinand Palazo, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, watches his fellow Red Devils execute Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2022. The Airmen from the 8th CES executed RADR, a training exercise to rapidly repair a runway, ensuring Kunsan’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons safely takeoff from the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 05:40
    Photo ID: 7149933
    VIRIN: 220414-F-SQ280-0247
    Resolution: 5908x3938
    Size: 15.72 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolf Pack
    Red Devils
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Rapid Airfield Damage Repair
    RADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT