Mucking the Mission: Red Devils Rapid Airfield Damage Repair

Tech. Sgt. Ferdinand Palazo, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, watches his fellow Red Devils execute Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 14, 2022. The Airmen from the 8th CES executed RADR, a training exercise to rapidly repair a runway, ensuring Kunsan’s fleet of F-16 Fighting Falcons safely takeoff from the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

