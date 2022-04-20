Anthony Atkins is the transportation division chief at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Supporting four locations – SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – in all aspects of transportation, Atkins said he and his team take extreme pride in what they do for the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 01:58
|Photo ID:
|7149770
|VIRIN:
|220420-A-SM279-251
|Resolution:
|1944x2744
|Size:
|670.66 KB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES, BE
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Supporting SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – transportation chief very proud of his team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
