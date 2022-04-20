Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Supporting SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – transportation chief very proud of his team [Image 1 of 2]

    Supporting SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – transportation chief very proud of his team

    CHIEVRES, BELGIUM

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Anthony Atkins is the transportation division chief at Logistics Readiness Center Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Supporting four locations – SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – in all aspects of transportation, Atkins said he and his team take extreme pride in what they do for the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux community. (Graphic illustration by Cameron Porter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 01:58
    Photo ID: 7149769
    VIRIN: 220420-A-SM279-177
    Resolution: 1584x2201
    Size: 379.91 KB
    Location: CHIEVRES, BE 
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Supporting SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – transportation chief very proud of his team [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Supporting SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – transportation chief very proud of his team
    Supporting SHAPE, Chièvres, Brussels, Brunssum – transportation chief very proud of his team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Supporting SHAPE, Chi&egrave;vres, Brussels, Brunssum &ndash; transportation chief very proud of his team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    ArmySustainment
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    ArmyMateriel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT