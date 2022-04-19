French Navy Petty Officer Rudy Rose-Eloise, Bangladesh Air Force Squadron Leader Ahsan Latifsadique and other members from the Bangladesh and Philippine Air Forces participate in a weapons demonstration during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender attendees share force protection information and understanding of security operations contributing to regional security and stability through cooperation and information exchange, while developing and enhancing interpersonal relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|04.19.2022
|04.20.2022 00:35
|7149733
|220419-N-HL483-0004
|7279x5426
|3.25 MB
|HI, US
|3
|0
This work, Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
