    Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 5 of 5]

    Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    French Navy Petty Officer Rudy Rose-Eloise, Bangladesh Air Force Squadron Leader Ahsan Latifsadique and other members from the Bangladesh and Philippine Air Forces participate in a weapons demonstration during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender attendees share force protection information and understanding of security operations contributing to regional security and stability through cooperation and information exchange, while developing and enhancing interpersonal relationships. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 00:35
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    force protection
    Air Force
    security forces
    international partnerships
    indo-asia-pacific

