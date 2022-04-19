Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hailey Folsom and Jomar Quenga, 647th Security Forces Squadron members, receive tactical movement instructions from Staff Sergeant Christopher Colton during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender reviews the tactics, techniques and procedures utilized to provide Anti-terrorism and Force Protection for U.S. Pacific Air Forces personnel and assets in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

