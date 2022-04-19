Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hailey Folsom and Jomar Quenga, 647th Security Forces Squadron members, receive tactical movement instructions from Staff Sergeant Christopher Colton during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender reviews the tactics, techniques and procedures utilized to provide Anti-terrorism and Force Protection for U.S. Pacific Air Forces personnel and assets in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    force protection
    Air Force
    security forces
    international partnerships
    indo-asia-pacific

