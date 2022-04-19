U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hailey Folsom and Jomar Quenga, 647th Security Forces Squadron members, receive tactical movement instructions from Staff Sergeant Christopher Colton during Pacific Defender 22-2 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 19, 2022. Pacific Defender reviews the tactics, techniques and procedures utilized to provide Anti-terrorism and Force Protection for U.S. Pacific Air Forces personnel and assets in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Jason Treffry)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2022 00:34
|Photo ID:
|7149732
|VIRIN:
|220419-N-HL483-0005
|Resolution:
|7488x5504
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Defender 22-2 subject matter expert exchange [Image 5 of 5], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT