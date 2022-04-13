Naval Hospital Jacksonville Multi Service Unit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 13, 2022) - Angelina Ham, a nurse at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Multi Service Unit, gathers supplies for intravenous therapy. Ham was the winner of a contest during Patient Safety Awareness Week. A native of Interlachen, Florida, she says, “I treat every patient as if they were a member of my own family." Ham holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Central Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
