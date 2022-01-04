JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2022) - B.J. McRae, a server administrator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, tests information technology capabilities. McRae, a native of Thomasville, Georgia, says, “I help keep patient information safe on the servers.” Health Information Professionals Week is April 18 - 22, celebrating those who support health information accuracy, accessibility, and protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7148728
|VIRIN:
|220401-N-QA097-022
|Resolution:
|1804x1396
|Size:
|580.78 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
