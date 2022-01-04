Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2022) - B.J. McRae, a server administrator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, tests information technology capabilities. McRae, a native of Thomasville, Georgia, says, “I help keep patient information safe on the servers.” Health Information Professionals Week is April 18 - 22, celebrating those who support health information accuracy, accessibility, and protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 11:21
    Photo ID: 7148728
    VIRIN: 220401-N-QA097-022
    Resolution: 1804x1396
    Size: 580.78 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Health Information Professionals Week
    information department

