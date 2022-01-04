Naval Hospital Jacksonville Management Information Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (April 1, 2022) - B.J. McRae, a server administrator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s management information department, tests information technology capabilities. McRae, a native of Thomasville, Georgia, says, “I help keep patient information safe on the servers.” Health Information Professionals Week is April 18 - 22, celebrating those who support health information accuracy, accessibility, and protection. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

