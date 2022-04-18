Date Taken: 04.18.2022 Date Posted: 04.19.2022 08:28 Photo ID: 7148421 VIRIN: 220314-N-BP862-1001 Resolution: 3876x2580 Size: 758.7 KB Location: IONIAN SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 17 of 17], by PO3 Thomas Boatright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.