220418-N-CY569-2006 IONIAN SEA (April 18, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Vennard, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, assigned to the "Seahawks" of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 126, installs a supporting panel to an E-2D Hawkeye in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 18, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

