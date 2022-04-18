220418-N-CY569-2011 IONIAN SEA (April 18, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jonathan Vazquez, from Ocoee, Florida, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, lowers an F/A-18F Super Hornet gun using a bomb hoist in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 18, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

