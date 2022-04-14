Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Frank Cable Australian Media Engagement [Image 3 of 3]

    Frank Cable Australian Media Engagement

    AUSTRALIA

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charlotte Oliver 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    PERTH, Australia (April 14, 2022) – Capt. Albert Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks during an engagement with Australian media, April 14, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

    This work, Frank Cable Australian Media Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Charlotte Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)
    Media Engagement
    Royal Australia Navy
    HMAS Stirling Navy Base

