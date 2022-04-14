Frank Cable Australian Media Engagement

PERTH, Australia (April 14, 2022) – Capt. Albert Alarcon, right, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks with Capt. Gary Lawton, commanding officer of Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling, and U.S. Consul General David Gainer prior to an engagement with RAN media, April 14, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Charlotte C. Oliver/Released)

