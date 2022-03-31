Cadet Ryland Edwards poses for a picture during the UCCS Army ROTC ranger challenge team’s Pre-Combat Inspection (PCI) at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, March 31, 2022. The team conducted PCIs to ensure their equipment was in working order ahead of the 2022 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 20:45
|Photo ID:
|7147966
|VIRIN:
|220331-A-XQ901-758
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|847.66 KB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst
