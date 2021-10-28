The UCCS Army ROTC ranger challenge team conducts boat familiarization training using inflatable rubber boats called Zodiacs at Deadmans Lake, Colorado on Oct. 28, 2021. The in-water “Zodiac” raft training consisted of proper loading, carrying, and paddling procedures. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Mr. Todd Emmert)
Date Taken:
|10.28.2021
Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 20:45
Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst
