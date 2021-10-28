Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst [Image 1 of 3]

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black 

    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    The UCCS Army ROTC ranger challenge team conducts boat familiarization training using inflatable rubber boats called Zodiacs at Deadmans Lake, Colorado on Oct. 28, 2021. The in-water “Zodiac” raft training consisted of proper loading, carrying, and paddling procedures. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Mr. Todd Emmert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 20:45
    Photo ID: 7147961
    VIRIN: 211028-A-XQ901-971
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst
    Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst
    Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    5th Brigade
    Army ROTC
    Ranger Challenge
    Sandhurst Competition
    UCCS ROTC
    Mountain Ranger Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT