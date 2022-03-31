Cadet Jacob Swords, a UCCS Army ROTC ranger challenge team member, dons his protective mask during a team’s inspection as part of ROTC leadership training on March 31, 2022. Every cadet must demonstrate the ability to quickly and correctly use Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) protective gear at the 2022 Sandhurst Military Skills Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daphney Black)
Mountain Ranger Battalion Proud to Compete at Sandhurst
