U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Tarnowski, 97th Training Squadron commander, debriefs students after finishing the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2022. The day’s events were designed to challenge the students both mentally and physically while building resilience they need to accomplish the 97th Air Mobility Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 17:29
|Photo ID:
|7147751
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-YW496-1155
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’ [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’
