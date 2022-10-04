97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’

97th Training Squadron students construct the Airman’s creed with blocks at the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2022. The events at the Talon Challenge included a buddy drag, a prisoners of war/missing in action table, an Airman’s Creed exercise, Airmanship lessons and sexual assault awareness training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

