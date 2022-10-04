Students from the 97th Training Squadron participate in a 185-pound buddy drag during the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2022. Students participated in multiple physical challenges and lectures throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:29 Photo ID: 7147747 VIRIN: 220410-F-YW496-1012 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 3.73 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’ [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.