    97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’ [Image 2 of 6]

    97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Students from the 97th Training Squadron participate in a 185-pound buddy drag during the Talon Challenge at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2022. Students participated in multiple physical challenges and lectures throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:29
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 97 TRS hosts first ‘Talon Challenge’ [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    97 TRS hosts first &lsquo;Talon Challenge&rsquo;

    training
    Altus AFB
    97 AMW
    talon challenge
    97 TRS

