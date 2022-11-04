Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder [Image 4 of 4]

    156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder

    SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, configure the network router, switch and phones to establish initial communications during Exercise Tropic Thunder at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. Exercise Tropic Thunder is the first large-scale exercise for the 156th CBCS, to build and maintain network functions from the ground up, in order to meet initial operational requirements while developing the cyber skills and teamwork required to operate in any combat communications environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:53
    Photo ID: 7147112
    VIRIN: 220411-Z-WT236-1007
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 17.13 MB
    Location: SALINAS, PR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder
    156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder
    156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder
    156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Communication is power

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PRANG
    DOMOPS
    Tropic Thunder
    CBCS
    156th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT