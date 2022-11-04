156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, train with the 283rd and 282nd Combat Communications Squadrons, to establish initial communications during Exercise Tropic Thunder at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. Exercise Tropic Thunder is the first large-scale exercise for the 156th CBCS, training alongside Airmen with the Georgia and Alabama Air National Guard, to build and maintain network functions from the ground up, in order to meet initial operational requirements while developing the cyber skills and teamwork required to operate in any combat communications environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

