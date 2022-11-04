156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder

Airmen with the 156th Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, deliver a briefing to FEMA representatives on the squadron’s local capabilities to establish and maintain communications, during a meeting at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
