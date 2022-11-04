Airmen with the 156th Communications Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, deliver a briefing to FEMA representatives on the squadron’s local capabilities to establish and maintain communications, during a meeting at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:53 Photo ID: 7147110 VIRIN: 220411-Z-WT236-1002 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 19.7 MB Location: SALINAS, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 156th Combat Communications Squadron, Exercise Tropic Thunder [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.