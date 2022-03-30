Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen pose for a group photo in front of the fan in the icing research tunnel during a tour at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2022. NASA staff guided members through the icing research tunnel and informed of its purpose and function. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:43
    Photo ID: 7147100
    VIRIN: 220330-G-KY623-1025
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.36 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    NASA
    Ninth District
    Community Relations
    Interagency
    Glenn Research Center

