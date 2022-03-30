U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, walks around the inside of the aeroacoustic dome at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2022. Johnston and several other Coast Guard members were invited to tour the facility and learn about the operations that take place there. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 10:43 Photo ID: 7147103 VIRIN: 220330-G-KY623-1052 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 19 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.