U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, Commander, Ninth Coast Guard District, speaks with Dr. Michael Barrett, Director of the Space Flight Systems Directorate during a tour at NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, March 30, 2022. Coastguardsmen toured the different facilities at the research center. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 10:43
|Photo ID:
|7147098
|VIRIN:
|220330-G-KY623-1002
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.06 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OH, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guardsmen tour NASA Glenn Research Center [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
