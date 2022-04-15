Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building [Image 3 of 3]

    Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander holds the key of the Communication Center in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 15, 2022. After years of construction, Wiersgalla received the key of the new facility representing the prescence of the 1TSB in this facility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio/1TSB PAO)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:45
    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

