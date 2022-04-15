U.S. Army Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander holds the key of the Communication Center in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 15, 2022. After years of construction, Wiersgalla received the key of the new facility representing the prescence of the 1TSB in this facility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Luis M. Solorio/1TSB PAO)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:45 Photo ID: 7146766 VIRIN: 220415-A-MI072-224 Resolution: 7962x5308 Size: 6.84 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.