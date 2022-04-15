Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building [Image 1 of 3]

    Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Signing Ceremony of the New Communication Center in Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 15, 2022. The signing ceremony marks another bond created between the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance.

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 03:45
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #1stToCommunicate #VoiceoftheRok

