Communication Center Officialy a 1TSB Building

U.S. Army Col. Anne-Marie Wiersgalla, 1st Theater Signal Brigade, Brigade Commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Jay A. High, 1TSB Command Sergeant Major holding the key of the new Communication Center in Camp Humphreys, South Korea on April 15, 2022. Both, Wiersgalla and High proudly accepted the key and the responsibilty of managing this new facility. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1TSB PAO).

