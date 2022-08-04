LtCol. David Lycan, 51st Security Forces Squadron commander (left), Col. Soon Tae Kim, Republic of Korean (ROK) Air Force Operations Command Service & Support Group commander, Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, and LtCol. Chang Hyeon Hong, AFOC Military Police commander, pose for a photo after a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Osan Air Base, ROK, Apr. 6, 2022. The new MOU ensures ROKAF MPs are able to utilize the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS), supporting U.S. Forces Korea guidance for bilateral installations on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Renee Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7146645
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-BX159-0099
|Resolution:
|3663x2344
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security
