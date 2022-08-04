MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security

LtCol. David Lycan, 51st Security Forces Squadron commander (left), Col. Soon Tae Kim, Republic of Korean (ROK) Air Force Operations Command Service & Support Group commander, Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, and LtCol. Chang Hyeon Hong, AFOC Military Police commander, pose for a photo after a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Osan Air Base, ROK, Apr. 6, 2022. The new MOU ensures ROKAF MPs are able to utilize the Defense Biometric Identification System (DBIDS), supporting U.S. Forces Korea guidance for bilateral installations on the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Renee Douglas)

