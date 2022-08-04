MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security

Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Soon Tae Kim, Republic of Korean (ROK) Air Force Operations Command Service & Support Group commander, exchange signed booklets during a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Osan Air Base, ROK, Apr. 6, 2022. The MOU was last signed in 2016 and included only about 3-4 pages of procedures. Now it has over 50 pages covering everything from force protection conditions, quality control to even adding COVID-19 safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Renee Douglas)

