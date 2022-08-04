Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, and Col. Soon Tae Kim, Republic of Korean (ROK) Air Force Operations Command Service & Support Group commander, exchange signed booklets during a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Osan Air Base, ROK, Apr. 6, 2022. The MOU was last signed in 2016 and included only about 3-4 pages of procedures. Now it has over 50 pages covering everything from force protection conditions, quality control to even adding COVID-19 safety measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Renee Douglas)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 01:21
|Photo ID:
|7146644
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-BX159-0036
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security
