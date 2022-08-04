Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security [Image 1 of 3]

    MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristin High 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Second Lt. Dong Hyeon Lee, translator for Col. Soon Tae Kim, Republic of Korean (ROK) Air Force Operations Command Service & Support Group commander, shows images to Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, prior to a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Osan Air Base, ROK, Apr. 6, 2022. The ceremony was to help update security procedures and safety protocols for the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Renee Douglas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 01:21
    Photo ID: 7146643
    VIRIN: 220408-F-BX159-0009
    Resolution: 5730x3608
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kristin High, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security
    MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security
    MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOU
    Base security
    ROKAF
    Security Forces
    MSG
    AFOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT