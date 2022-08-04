MSG/ROK AFOC commanders sign MOU for base security

Second Lt. Dong Hyeon Lee, translator for Col. Soon Tae Kim, Republic of Korean (ROK) Air Force Operations Command Service & Support Group commander, shows images to Col. E. Jonelle Eychner, 51st Mission Support Group commander, prior to a Memorandum of Understanding ceremony on Osan Air Base, ROK, Apr. 6, 2022. The ceremony was to help update security procedures and safety protocols for the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Renee Douglas)

